Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Herndon.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 7:31 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of East C Avenue and North 10th Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of East Hoover Avenue and North Gray Street.
- Operate unregistered vehicle was reported at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Blair Street and West C Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation, intent to commit other felony was reported at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Sherman Drive.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Estelle Avenue.
- Public intoxication was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 11:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 3:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South 13th Street.
- Credit card abuse, theft was reported at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, abandoning/endangering child criminal negligence was reported at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North 1st Street.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Josie Circle.
- Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance was reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Unreasonable noise was reported at 7:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
- An arrest was made at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190 on a charge of public intoxication.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights police reports were not available Wednesday morning.
Lampasas
- Loud music was reported at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East 4th Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street for a Lampasas PD warrant.
- Theft was reported at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
- Fraud was reported at 1:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Avenue I.
- Fraud was reported at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Avenue F.
- Theft was reported at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Main Street.
- An arrest was made at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East 3rd Street for possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram and driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
