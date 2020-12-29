Killeen
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 12:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West Hallmark Avenue and Wolf Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Brookway Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Harassment by threat was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11 a.m. Monday at the intersection of W.S. Young and Lake Road.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 11:04 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
Forgery was reported at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Trimmier Road.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue.
A city warrant was reported at 6:43 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Jefferis Avenue and Zephyr Road.
Deadly conduct was reported at 7:28 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Duval Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 8:33 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:08 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
Copperas Cove
Theft was reported at 1:14 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
Theft was reported at 3:07 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assisting the Harker Heights Police Department was reported at 3:07 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assisting the Killeen Police Department was reported at 3:07 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:01 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Bermuda Street.
An arrest was made at 8:15 a.m. Monday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft of mail was reported at 9:28 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Risen Star Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:35 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Two arrests were made at 11:39 a.m. Monday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 600 block of North 17th Street.
Fictitious license plates were reported at 12:35 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:54 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Kim Avenue.
Theft was reported at 1:12 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Miles Street.
An accident was reported at 1:51 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 2:33 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Robertson Avenue.
Striking a highway fixture or landscaping was reported at 4:12 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Little Street.
Interference with child custody was reported at 4:27 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Second Street.
An accident was reported at 4:43 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Janelle Drive and Summers Road.
Fraud was reported at 5:04 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Vernice Drive.
Forgery was reported twice at 7:49 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:02 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Joe Morse Drive.
An accident was reported and an arrest was made for suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 8:46 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Dennis Street.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 10:06 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 9:09 p.m. Monday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 1800 block of Aztec Trace.
Lampasas
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:46 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Lost property was reported at 8:37 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Abandoned vehicle was reported at 9:05 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
Burglary of a business was reported at 10:24 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
Lost property was reported at 10:25 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Found property was reported at 11:15 a.m. Monday on Sue Ann Drive and East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Lost property was reported at 3:43 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:38 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Second Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
Theft was reported at 9:56 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:04 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue A.
