Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West D Avenue.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Gray Drive.
- Evading arrest was reported at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of 18th Street and Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Flintstone Circle.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Deadly conduct discharge of firearm was reported 8:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Bryce Avenue.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10:06 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Atkinson Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday n the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Becker Drive and Zephyr Road.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Curry Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- A welfare concern was reported at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Blancas drive.
- Assault family violence causing bodily injury was reported at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Indecency with a child sexual contact was reported at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Theft and criminal mischief was reported at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Found property was reported at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Carpenter Street.
- Assault by contact family violence was reported at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lubbock Drive.
- Computer security breach 750-2,500 was reported at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- Computer security breach 25k-30k was reported at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Jester Court.
- Theft was reported at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- An arrest was made at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Sorrell Drive on suspicion of theft under $2500 with two or more previous convictions.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Veterans Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street on suspicion of arrest warrant failure to report felony and possession of a controlled substance.
- A welfare concern was reported at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Veterans Avenue.
- Theft, $2,500 to $30,000, was reported at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Avenue B.
Harker Heights
- There was nothing to report from the Harker Heights Police Department on Wednesday.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Porter Street.
- Fraud was reported at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West 1st Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A minor accident was reported at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street on suspicion of parole violation-assault, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid, evading arrest.
- An arrest was made at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.
