Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 12:06 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Wolf Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:11 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:54 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of Redondo Drive and Terrace Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:46 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:59 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:28 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East G Avenue and North 10th Street.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 10:59 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North Eighth Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:00 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Lewis Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:31 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Driving while intoxicated with child passenger was reported at 1:02 a.m. Monday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Jeffris Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of alcohol by a minor was reported at 12:27 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An unattended death was reported at 9:27 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Kielman Drive.
- Welfare concern, emergency medical detention was reported at 10:33 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Hackberry Street.
- Theft under $100 was reported at 11:47 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Bailey Drive.
- Sexual assault was reported at 2:29 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Welfare concern was reported at 6:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South 15th Street.
- Welfare concern was reported at 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Starlight Drive.
- Continuous family violence was reported at 11:43 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 1:11 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail for outstanding city warrants.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:28 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of McClure Lane.
- An arrest was made at 10:22 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Vehicle burglary was reported at 12:50 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Amy Lane.
Lampasas
- An arrest was made at 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West F.M. 580 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:08 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Reckless driving was reported at 12:11 p.m. Sunday in the 9000 block of East U.S. Highway 190.
- Suspicious person was reported at 4:36 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Willis Street.
- Reckless driving was reported at 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest was made at 6:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Fourth Street on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- Reckless driving was reported at 6:57 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 7:22 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Sheppard Lane.
- Harassment was reported at 7:32 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- Assault was reported at 9:17 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Dawns Peak.
