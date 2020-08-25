Killeen
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at midnight Monday in the 300 block of East Fowler Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:14 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 38th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:58 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Adams Avenue and Henderson Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Flintstone Circle.
Harassment of a public servant was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Kings Court.
Copperas Cove
Attempted suicide was reported at 12:36 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Chisholm Trail.
An accident was reported at 6:32 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
Graffiti was reported at 7:46 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:27 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Hobby Road.
Theft was reported at 9:33 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Bermuda Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:53 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:25 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of North 23rd Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:05 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:01 p.m. in the 700 block of North Second Street.
An accident was reported at 4:41 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 10:28 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 10:49 p.m. Monday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 3:35 p.m. Monday for suspicion of possession of marijuana in the 100 block of East Bob White Lane.
Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported at 3:49 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Bob White Lane.
An arrest was made at 7:02 p.m. Monday for suspicion of possession of marijuana in the 800 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:24 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 8:15 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
Lost property was reported at 8:43 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:29 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Live Oak Street.
An accident was reported at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Ridge Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:10 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Theft was reported at 4:52 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Main Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 6:02 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:13 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:21 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:55 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.