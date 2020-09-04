Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal trespass was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1500 block of Westover Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Nathan Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:27 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:43 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North W S Young Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at noon Thursday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance group 3 was reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Root Avenue and West Sprott Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:49 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Rodney Drive and Zephyr Road.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department did not release crime reports on Friday.
Harker Heights
Theft class C was reported at 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 8;15 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Disturbance was reported at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East 3rd Street.
Harassment was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Disturbance was reported at 10:06 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
An arrest was made at 11;40 a.m. Thursday for a warrant for theft of a firearm in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Fraud was reported at 12:52 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Avenue C.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Spring Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Howe Street.
Prowler was reported at 10:53 p.m. Thursday at Hillcrest Drive.
