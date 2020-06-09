Killeen
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:32 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Sherman Drive.
Theft from a person was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Bryce Avenue.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Shoemaker Drive.
Copperas Cove
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:18 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 12:39 a.m. Monday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, assault on a public servant and possession of marijuana in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:24 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:41 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
A fleet accident was reported at 7:14 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 7:24 a.m. Monday for an arrest warrant for driving with an invalid license with a prior conviction in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 7:29 a.m. Monday for an arrest warrant for driving with an invalid license with a prior conviction in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:38 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
Assisting the Killeen Police Department was reported at 9:06 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:31 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of South 19th Street.
An arrest was made at 10:57 a.m. Monday for suspicion of theft and evading arrest or detention in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
General information was reported at 12:11 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Sandy Court.
Attempted suicide was reported at 12:41 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Karen Street.
Theft was reported at 12:47 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
General information was reported at 2:51 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lubbock Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:53 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Hickory Circle.
Unattended death was reported at 3:58 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Washington Avenue.
A fleet accident was reported at 4:59 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Leonhard Street.
An accident was reported at 5:07 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South Farm to Market Road 116 and the U.S. 190 Bypass.
Burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm were both reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 10:03 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Del Mar Circle.
Harker Heights
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Mountain Lion Road.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of College Street.
An accident was reported at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Harrell Street.
Fraud was reported at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Assault was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Sunrise Hills.
An accident was reported at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.