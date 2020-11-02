Killeen
Saturday Report
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1600 block of Grandun Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of 16th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Hoover Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 6:53 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Displaying a license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Resisting arrest or search was reported at 8:18 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue D.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:23 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Sunday Report
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:55 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Tallwoods Drive and Elms Road.
Deadly conduct was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Garth Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:03 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 1:05 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Kingman Road.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 1:51 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Lake and Dickens.
Felony theft was reported at 11:40 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:56 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Rocky Lane and West Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of 12th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:04 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Golden Eagle Court and West Jasper Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 9:43 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Atkinson Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:43 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Atkinson Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:35 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:07 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Travis Circle.
Found property was reported at 12:09 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:13 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Indian Camp Trail.
Theft was reported at 1:46 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:19 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Halter Drive.
An accident involving injury or death was reported at 2:39 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Liberty Bell Lane.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:16 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Indian Camp Trail.
Indecency with a child, sexual contact was reported at 4:16 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Veterans Avenue.
Theft was reported at 5:17 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Plateau Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:48 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and Old Copperas Cove Road.
Harker Heights
A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:02 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 1:37 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of public intoxication in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported t 2:03 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 3:07 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault was reported at 10:05 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Bee Line Lane.
Lampasas
Loud music was reported at 12:35 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:26 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Sixth Street.
Theft was reported at 3:33 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:24 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
