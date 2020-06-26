Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Stephen Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 6 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 8:17 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Henderson Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Saddle Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North Gilmer Street.
Copperas Cove
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 7:28 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South 11th Street.
An accident was reported at 9:05 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A terroristic threat was reported at 9:26 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Assisting the Killeen Police Department was reported at 9:42 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Third Street.
Harassment was reported at 10:47 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South 15th Street.
Interference with child custody was reported at 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Hill Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:39 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft from a corpse or a grave was reported at 1:48 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Avenue A.
Fraud was reported at 2:26 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:46 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Little Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:42 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4:14 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North First Street.
Theft was reported at 5:17 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
Striking a fixture or highway landscaping was reported at 9:18 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Big Divide Road.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 2:36 a.m. Friday for suspicion of public intoxication in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:27 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 4:03 p.m. Thursday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
Fraud was reported at 4:24 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Assault was reported at 7:44 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Protective order violation was reported at 8:48 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Resisting or evading arrest was reported at 9:31 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Avenue G.
