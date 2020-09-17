Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 3100 block of Julie Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Tallwood Drive.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Gilmer Street.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Park Street and West Dean Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate Highway 14.
Copperas Cove
A runaway return was reported at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An arrest was made at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 7:36 a.m. Wednesday for an arrest warrant in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 10 block of Cove Terrace.
Theft was reported at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Fraud was reported at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Leonhard Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 10 block of Mary Jane Circle.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An accident was reported at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Dixon Circle.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 17th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 1:30 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
Theft was reported at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday on Snell Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Fourth Street.
