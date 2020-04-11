Killeen
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at midnight Friday at the intersection of East Sprott Avenue and North 10th Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 12:50 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at noon Friday in the 1600 block of North College Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Patriotic Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 7:37 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 2:04 a.m. Friday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Craddock Street.
An arrest was made at 2:07 a.m. Friday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 200 block of Mesquite Circle.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:10 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Amthor Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:53 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An arrest was made at 8:02 a.m. Friday for suspicion of assault of a family member in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A runaway was reported at 9:13 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Hill Street.
Fraud was reported at 2:46 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North First Street.
Fraud was reported at 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Kiefer Circle.
Fraud was reported at 4:14 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Spirit Dancer Drive.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 4:43 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
An accident was reported at 5:11 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of South U.S. 190.
A runaway return was reported at 5:29 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:37 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Neff Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:57 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Chestnut Drive.
Illegal dumping was reported at 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Five Hills Road and Ogletree Pass.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:18 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Landon Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:06 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:08 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:26 p.m. Friday on Hollywood Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:50 p.m. Friday on Hollywood Drive.
