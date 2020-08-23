Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Driving while intoxicated with child passenger was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft- possession of a stolen firearm was reported at 2:17 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 9:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a building forced entry was reported at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:41 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Lake Inks Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:54 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:04 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Fox Creek Drive.
Copperas Cove
Wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured license plate was reported at 2:34 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Janelle Drive.
Fleet accident was reported at 7:40 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:49 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North 1st Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:51 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Farm to Market 116.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence choking, and assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 10:49 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Lucas Street.
Abandoned motor vehicle was reported at 1:41 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Martin Luther Kind Drive and East Business Highway 190.
Discharge of a firearm in city limits was reported at 5:15 p.m, Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue D.
Theft was reported at 6:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Sublett Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury and criminal mischief was reported at 6:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and welfare concern was reported at 7:17 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
Assistance from another agency was reported at 7:43 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
Sexual assault was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 8:50 p.m. Saturday for driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Runaway return was reported at 10:36 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Isabelle Drive.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Noise disturbance was reported at 1:53 a.m. Saturday on Skyline Drive.
Assault was reported at 2:51 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 12:24 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East 4th Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 1:08 p.m. Saturday in the in the 200 block of North Willis Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 3:05 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 3:42 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 5:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of South US Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:48 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
Suspicious person was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:42 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market 580.
