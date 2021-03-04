Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Alexander Street.
- Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 2:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Theft misdemeanor was reported at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 North College Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Carrie Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
- Harassment of a public servant was reported at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of controlled substance was reported at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Norris Avenue.
- Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Mimosa Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Atkinson Avenue and North W. S. Young Drive.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 North College Street.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
- City warrant for another agency was reported at 11:09 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection John Haedge Drive and West Elms Road.
- Failure to identify was reported at 11:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of East Rancier.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Bronc Drive.
- An accident was reported at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South FM 116 and West Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of a probation violation.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 17th Street.
- Firearm theft was reported at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 17th Street.
- Theft was reported at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Creek Street.
- Unattended death, forced entry was reported at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Hawk Trail.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
- Unattended death was reported at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of public intoxication.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 11:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 5th Street.
Harker Heights
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Knights Way.
Lampasas
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Assault was reported at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Hackberry Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
- Assault by threat was reported at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Reckless driver was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Sunset and Hollywood Drive.
