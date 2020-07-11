Killeen
Deadly conduct was reported at midnight Friday in the 2200 block of Wright Way.
Fraud was reported at 10:59 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Vermont Street and York Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:33 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:03 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:11 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Eighth Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 9:48 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Nathan Drive.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 9:42 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Debit card abuse was reported at 10:36 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Allen Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:40 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Joe Morse Drive.
An arrest was made at 11:13 a.m. Friday for suspicion of continuous violence against family in the 1600 block of Joe Morse Drive.
Theft was reported at 2:12 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 3:41 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Courtney Lane.
Fraud was reported at 3:48 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Trevino Circle.
Theft was reported at 3:57 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 4:59 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscaping was reported at 6:23 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:02 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Deorsam Drive.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 8:57 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Carothers Street.
An arrest was made at 11:57 p.m. Friday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 2700 block of Sunpoint Circle.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 2:11 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:13 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Avenue F.
A disturbance was reported at 11:50 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 2:27 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:17 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:43 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West First Street.
