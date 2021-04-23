Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:47 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of North Gilmer Street and Norris Avenue.
- City warrant for another agency was reported at 2:00 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and O.W. Curry.
- Burglary of a habitation, forced entry was reported at 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Texas Avenue.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 7:25 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Sunny Lane.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:39 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West D Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:00 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Sprott Avenue.
- Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 8:00 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Cedar Hill Drive and Westcliff Road.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 8:27 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Brewster Avenue.
- City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 10:00 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Adrian Barnes Drive and Minthorn Drive.
- Deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported at 10:03 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Remington Drive.
- Fleeing a police officer was reported at 10:29 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 10:29 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal arrest warrant for another agency was reported at 12:22 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Hunt Drive and Westcliff Road.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:36 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North 46th Street.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:44 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 6:38 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 7:44 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Theft was reported at 7:38 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of McFarland Drive.
- Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:01 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Continuous violence against family was reported at 9:28 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Drive.
- Open container, failure to identify was reported at 11:41 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North 1st Street.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 1:14 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of South Ann Boulevard for an outstanding Bell County Warrant.
- Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:07 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
- Theft was reported at 11:08 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Avenue I.
- Theft was reported at 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Avenue I.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 3:05 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 3:52 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East 4th Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Avenue C.
- Disturbance was reported at 6:57 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
- Theft was reported at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:11 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West F.M. 580.
- Loud music was reported at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
