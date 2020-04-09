Killeen
A narcotics investigation was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of North Eighth Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Old FM 440 Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Ray Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Brook Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Brewster Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Big Bend Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 2:06 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of resisting arrest, public intoxication and criminal trespass.
An unattended death was reported at 6:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Kielman Drive.
Theft was reported at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Striking a fixture or highway landscaping was reported at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Eagle Trail.
An accident was reported at 11:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Attempted burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:28 p.m Wednesday in the 800 block of Hobby Road.
Theft was reported at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A terroristic threat was reported at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Hogg Court.
An accident was reported at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South FM 116 and West Business Highway 190.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Chestnut Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Beckman Parkway.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
Theft and forgery was reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Ann Boulevard.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Lampasas
Fraud was reported at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Park Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Landon Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Fifth Street.
Assault was reported at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Willis Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday on Sunset Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Fairview Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.