Killeen
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 38th Street and Atkinson Street.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Dunn Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Theft was reported at 12:52 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Courtney Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:09 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Truman Avenue.
Credit card abuse was reported at 1:49 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Rhonda Lee Street.
An arrest was made at 4:06 p.m. Friday for suspicion of criminal trespass in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:16 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Settlement Road.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Hogg Court.
An arrest was made at 9:02 p.m. Friday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:12 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Second Street.
An arrest was made at 8:45 a.m. Friday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:33 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 11:24 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 2:09 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 2:54 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:32 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of College Street.
An accident was reported at 5:05 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 5:50 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Porter Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:17 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A disturbance was reported at 6:26 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 7:17 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Ridge Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:09 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:34 p.m. Friday on Sue Ann Drive.
A runaway was reported at 10:49 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Eighth Street.
