Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the 400 block of Crockett Drive.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:32 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony was reported at 4:31 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:56 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East G Avenue and South 16th Street.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Root Avenue and West Green Avenue.
- Driving while license suspended was reported at 1:07 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Texas Avenue and North 8th Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:31 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Dahlia Court.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- A warrant arrest was made at 6:27 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
- An arrest was made at 10:47 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190 on a charge of continuous violence against family.
- Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 11:06 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South 13th Street on a charge of assault causing bodily injury, family violence.
- An arrest was made at 6:46 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive on charges of evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
- An arrest was made at 7:43 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue on a charge of assault with bodily injury, family violence.
- Child endangerment, criminal negligence, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 9:44 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Bernice Circle.
- Possession of a controlled substance under 400 grams was reported at 9:44 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Bernice Circle.
- A warrant arrest was made at 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190 for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Harker Heights
- A runaway was reported missing at 3:07 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Mary Joe Drive.
Lampasas
- An arrest was made at 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Reckless driver was reported at 1:12 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious person was reported at 2:26 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Avenue A.
- Disturbance was reported at 3:14 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 7:02 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Casbeer Street.
- Harassment was reported at 9:39 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 9:43 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 1:57 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:19 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 6:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Western Street.
- Lost property was reported at 9:56 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East FM 580.
- An arrest was made at 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. 3rd Street for false ID, possession of a controlled substance under 4 grams, and outstanding Lampasas County warrants.
