Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft misdemeanor other not specifically classified was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 12100 block of 4th Street.
Fail to stop give information attended vehicle was reported at 12:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rancier Avenue and Twin Creek Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:12 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 28th Street.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 9:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of North 4th Street.
Theft from a person was reported at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Felony theft was reported at 2:41 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:27 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation no forced entry was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Hereford Lane.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Prestige Loop.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North WS Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 9:03 a.m. Saturday for possession of a controlled substance in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
Fraudulent use/possession identifying information was reported at 11:38 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
Violation protective order was reported at 12:58 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Animal bite, animal at large, discharge firearm city limits was reported at 1:33 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Pleasant Lane.
Harassment was reported at 3:08 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of White Wing Circle.
An accident was reported at 3:56 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South Farm to Market 116.
Welfare concern was reported at 7:51 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Settlement Road.
An accident was reported at 8:02 p.m. Saturday which led to an arrest at 8:29 p.m. for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more at the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Leonhard Street.
Wrong/fictitious/altered license plate was reported at 11:18 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of US Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious person was reported at 8:18 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Broad Avenue.
Disturbance was reported at 10:25 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West Avenue B.
Assault was reported at 11:41 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Western Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:26 p.m. Saturday on Caprice Lane.
An arrest was made at 11:45 p.m. Saturday for driving while intoxicated in the 1800 block of South US Highway 281.
Disturbance was reported at 11:51 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South US Highway 281.
Assault by threat was reported at 11:58 p.m. Saturday on Samac Lane.
