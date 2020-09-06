Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft misdemeanor other not specifically specified was reported at 1:13 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:05 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 10th Street and Avenue C.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:37 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:10 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Burglary of a habitation forced entry was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Saratoga Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:09 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Massey Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:04 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of McCarthy Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance group 1 was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 8:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Fairview Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 8:13 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Shady Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:51 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Hereford Lane.
Copperas Cove
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:42 a.m. Saturday leading to an arrest at 3 a.m. for driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:22 a.m. Saturday leading to an arrest at 10:49 a.m. for failure to identify fugitive from justice, and violation of administrative release in the 2000 block of Dennis Street.
An accident was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Liberty Bell Lane.
Theft was reported at 11:31 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Forced entry was reported at 11:38 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Hawk Trail.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 12:57 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Interference with child custody was reported at 1:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Phyllis Drive.
Unattended death and forced entry was reported at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Couples Street.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 3:53 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Matt Drive.
Fraudulent use/possession identifying information was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Janet Lane.
Found property was reported at 6:24 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:24 p.m. Saturday leading to an arrest at 8:48 p.m. for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces in the 800 block of North 23rd Street.
An arrest was made at 9:24 p.m. Saturday for assault with bodily injury-family violence in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
Welfare concern was reported at 11:21 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Starlight Avenue.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 11:54 p.m. Saturday for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 3:33 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Avenue G.
Harassment was reported at 8:22 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
Loud music was reported at 10:13 p.m. Saturday on Samac Lane.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East 4th Street,
Suspicious person was reported at 11:49 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
