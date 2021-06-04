Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:20 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Florence Road and Kings Court.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:42 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Stephen Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Ronstan Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:28 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Opal Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:38 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Iris Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:27 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Florence Road.
A city warrant was reported at 11:14 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 6:29 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Logsdon Street and Big Divide Road.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:32 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Dryden Avenue.
Theft was reported at 7:57 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South First Street.
An accident was reported at 8:50 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Avenue E and South Main Street.
Forgery and theft were reported at 10:19 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Casa Circle.
Harassment was reported at 2:32 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Boland Street.
An accident was reported at 4:22 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:56 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Deorsam Drive.
An accident was reported at 8:27 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North First Street and West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 9:41 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:05 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South 11th Street and Highway Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:28 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Oak Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:22 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Found property was reported at 12:05 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest was made at 2:23 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of an out of county warrant in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 7:03 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of outstanding warrants in the 600 block of East Farm to Market Road 2410.
An arrest was made at 12:20 a.m. Friday for suspicion of outstanding Harker Heights city warrants in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest was made at 1:27 a.m. Friday for suspicion of outstanding Harker Heights city warrants in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 12:03 p.m. Thursday on North U.S. Highway 183.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:12 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:34 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:59 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Shots fired was reported at 9:57 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Sunrise Hills.
