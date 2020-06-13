Killeen
Public intoxication was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Metropolitan Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Jasper Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:15 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Highland Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Edgefield Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 7:03 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
A city warrant was reported at 8:18 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Duncan Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 9:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West Jasper Drive and Florence Road.
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:09 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Carlton Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:18 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
An accident was reported at 10:26 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An invalid license plate was reported at 10:29 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 11:25 a.m. Friday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 11:43 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Joe Morris Drive.
An accident was reported at 12:34 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Avenue D and South First Street.
Theft was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
General information was reported at 2:09 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
Found property was reported at 3:48 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:50 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Rodeo Circle.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 6:19 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
An unattended death was reported at 7:13 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An arrest was made at 7:16 p.m. Friday for suspicion of theft of property in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:31 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Assault on a pregnant person was reported at 10:33 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:38 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Western Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:59 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 3:07 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
An accident was reported at 3:39 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:54 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:42 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:36 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:42 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Avenue A.
