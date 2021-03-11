Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block North 38th Street.
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 2:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of 10th Street.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Gilmer.
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony was reported at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North 8th Street.
- Speeding was reported at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Old.
- Burglary of a habitat with intent to commit a felony was reported at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
- Theft misdemeanor was reported at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Public intoxication was reported at 9:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Avenue A.
- Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal arrest warrant was reported at 12:00 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- A welfare concern was reported at 6:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 5th Street.
- Graffiti was reported at 8:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Theft under $750 was reported at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Live Oak Drive.
- Theft under $100 was reported at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:51 a.m. in the 1100 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
- Assault by contact, family violence at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 South 25th Street.
- Welfare concern was reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- An arrest was made at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Main Street on suspicion of failure to report felony.
- An accident was reported at 12:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block East Business Highway 190.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Clements Avenue. Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 7th Street.
- Credit card abuse was reported at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Hackberry Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Wayne Street.
- An accident was reported at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of West Avenue B.
- Possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle was reported at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest.
Harker Heights
- Sexual assault was reported Wednesday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Domestic disturbance, injury to elderly was reported at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
- An arrest was made at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Avenue E on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- An arrest was made at 4:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 1st Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Northington Street.
- An accident was reported at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Private Road 4060.
- Fraud was reported at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday on Snell Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.