Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:47 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Elms Road and Granite Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:48 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
- Racing on the highway was reported at 2:07 a.m. Friday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Hillside Drive.
- Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Sunset Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:00 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Vermont.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:35 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
- Assault by contact was reported at 1:03 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East G Avenue and North 2nd Street.
- Theft was reported at 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Ferndale Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:00 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 6:00 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Kern Road.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 6:00 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Charolais Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of North 2nd Street and Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
Copperas Cove
- No information was available on Saturday
Harker Heights
- No information was available on Saturday.
Lampasas
- Suspicious person was reported at 12:53 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Reckless driver was reported at 8:26 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Fraud was reported at 3:28 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 5:00 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 5:34 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
- Reckless driver was reported at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the intersection of 2nd Street and South Chestnut Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 7:08 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.