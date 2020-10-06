Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Unlawful possession of firearm by felon was reported at 1:20 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 1:38 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Young Avenue and North 2nd Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 9:31 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Crockett Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation forced entry was reported at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Theft - misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:50 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:06 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Crockett Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:10 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Lowes Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
Graffiti was reported at 12:06 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
Welfare concern was reported at 1:19 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Avenue D.
Wrong/fictitious/altered or obscured license plate was reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive. Sexual assault of a child was reported at 9:23 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Wagon Train Circle.
Discharge of a gun in city limits and animal at large were reported at 11:23 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Ridgeline Road.
Attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1;51 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Rhonda Lee Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:12 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Rhonda Lee Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 3;15 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Avenue C.
An accident was reported at 3;27 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Avenue D.
Strike/fixture/highway landscaping was reported at 3:33 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
Assault by threat was reported at 4:18 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 6:08 p.m. Monday in the 10 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
Assault by contact and welfare concern were reported at 6:49 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Dennis Street.
Animal at large was reported at 7:02 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Sycamore Street.
Theft was reported at 7:03 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Jeffrey Lane.
Theft was reported at 9:19 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern was reported at 10:47 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Pleasant Lane.
Runaway was reported at 10:59 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of f Drive.
Harker Heights
Property theft was reported to have occurred between noon and 8:31 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Mockingbird Lane.
Unauthorized use of vehicle and theft of a firearm were reported at 5:20 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of White Oak Lane.
Resist arrest search or transport, criminal trespass, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:53 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
Noise disturbance was reported at 1:23 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Western Avenue.
An arrest was made at 9:55 a.m. Monday for burglary of habitation in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:36 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East 4th Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
Loud music was reported at 2:05 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Chestnut Street.
An accident was reported at 2:37 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Avenue H.
An arrest was made at 5:04 p.m. Monday for a warrant for burglary of a building in the 400 block of East 4th Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 9:26 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:17 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.