Killeen
Deadly conduct was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Illinois Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a building was reported at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:52 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North 10th Street and Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of North College Street.
Debit card abuse was reported at noon Tuesday in the 1700 block of Leisha Drive.
Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Kingman Road.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
An arrest was made at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of deadly conduct with a firearm in the 1500 block of Cline Drive.
Theft was reported at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North 17th Street.
Two reports of burglary of a building were taken at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Canvasback Court.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Mary Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of theft in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Traci Drive.
Deadly conduct was reported at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Harker Heights
Not available Wednesday afternoon.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
An arrest was made at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of West Sixth Street.
Fraud was reported at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Third Street.
Fraud was reported at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday on Sunset Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
