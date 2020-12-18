Killeen
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 6:20 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:13 a.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of 20th Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:49 a.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Valley Forge Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 12:22 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscaping was reported at 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Bermuda Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 8:33 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Atkinson Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 8:33 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Murder was reported at 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of 10th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:22 p.m. Thursday on West Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
Two arrests for arrest warrants were made at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:36 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North First Street.
An arrest was made at 1:05 a.m. Thursday for an arrest warrant in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:40 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a building was reported at 7:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Fallcreek Court.
Unattended death was reported at 7:57 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Seventh Street.
An arrest was made at 9:51 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 12:56 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault of a pregnant person was reported at 2:22 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 3:39 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:24 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Mary Street.
Harker Heights
There was nothing to report from Harker Heights on Thursday.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 12:02 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Avenue I.
An accident was reported at 1:24 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 1:52 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:35 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 3:56 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 5:35 p.m. Thursday on Steele Street.
An accident was reported at 5:46 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:24 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A runaway was reported at 6:56 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:14 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 11:12 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 1400 block of West First Street.
A disturbance was reported at 11:18 p.m. Thursday on Snell Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.