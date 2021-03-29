Killeen
Criminal trespass was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1200 block of Valentine Street.
Harassment of a public servant was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Valentine Street.
Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dimple Street and West Avenue I.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:35 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Bishop Drive.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 3:39 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Fourth Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:12 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Twin Creek Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:43 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Fraud was reported at 9:07 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Crockett Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:47 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North 10th Street and Ray Street.
A city warrant was reported at 10:47 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Metropolitan Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Hillcrest.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:48 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dallas Street and Vardeman Avenue.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 5:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 9:18 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Avenue C and North Fourth Street.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of 58th Street.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 10:52 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Jasper Drive.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 12:59 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:29 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street.
Assault by contact was reported twice at 5:17 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Scott Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:44 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 10:41 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of a terroristic threat, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported twice at 12:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Hughes Avenue.
An accident was reported at 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Promoting certain visual material was reported at 3:14 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An animal at large was reported at 3:21 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of January Street.
Possession or promoting lewd visual material depicting a child was reported at 4:02 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:34 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Hawk Trail.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 5:44 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Washington Avenue.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 6:39 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:57 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Merle Drive.
A runaway return was reported at 8:36 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Merle Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Drive.
An arrest was made at 10:28 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 2000 block of Mallard Court.
Harker Heights
Theft and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 3:24 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Clore Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Deadly conduct was reported at 2:18 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Amy Lane.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 2:18 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Amy Lane.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 4:09 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault was reported at 11:03 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:51 a.m. Sunday on Samac Lane.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:35 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Found property was reported at 12:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Sixth Street and South Rice Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:17 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A traffic hazard was reported at 2:29 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Farm to Market Road 580.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:48 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Found property was reported at 2:49 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Porter Street.
Theft was reported at 4:51 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 5:49 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
An arrest was made at 8:10 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest was made at 8:10 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of o public intoxication in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Park Street.
