Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Assault by contact was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Dean Avenue.
- Possession of tobacco by a minor was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
- Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 13000 block of 2nd Street.
- Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Cantabrian Drive and Hereford Lane.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Blake Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Westover Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North 1st Street on a charge of burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
- An arrest was made at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous convictions.
- Indecent assault was reported at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Forgery was reported at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Randa Street.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Sublett Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Sublett Avenue on a charge of injury to a child, elderly, disabled person with intent of bodily injury.
- A computer security breach was reported at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South 7th Street.
- Forced entry, welfare concern was reported at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Northern Dove Lane on charges of assault with bodily injury, family violence, choking.
- Sexual assault of a child was reported at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South 23rd Street.
- Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 10:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Morris Drive.
Harker Heights
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
- Sexual assault was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Red Fern Drive.
Lampasas
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East 3rd Street.
- Assault was reported at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Avenue C.
- Harassment was reported at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East 3rd Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of College Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West 3rd Street.
