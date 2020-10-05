Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Rose Avenue.
Theft from a person not pickpocket was reported at 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Guy Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Zarley Drive.
Attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
Fleet accident was reported at 8:51 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Unattended death was reported at 8:51 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Graffiti was reported at 8:51 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:03 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue B.
Fleet accident was reported at 9:26 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Freedom Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:10 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North 23rd Street.
Assault causing bodily injury-family violence and assault by contact-family violence was reported at 11:16 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North 4th Street.
Accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 12:44 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assist another agency was reported at 3:14 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assist from another agency was reported at 5:34 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault - pregnant person was reported at 5:37 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
An arrest was made at 9:09 p.m. Sunday for an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a vehicle was reported to have occurred between 9 a.m. and 7:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Wild Ridge Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:19 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Knights Way.
Runaway was reported to have occurred between 8 a.m. Friday and 10:46 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Olive Lane.
Assist from another agency was reported at 2:21 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:04 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Ridge Street.
An arrest was made at 12:50 p.m. Sunday for a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Theft was reported at 4:03 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 6:42 p.m. Sunday on South U.S. Highway 281.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:45 p.m. Sunday on West Farm-to-Market 580.
Suspicious person was reported at 9:28 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:52 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
