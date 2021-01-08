Killeen
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:25 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Second Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Dahlia Court.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Barcelona Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Trimmier Road and Alta Mira Drive.
Copperas Cove
Fictitious license plates was reported at 8:26 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Avenue F.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 9:09 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 12:42 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:38 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:48 p.m. Thursday in the 10 block of Cove Terrace.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:57 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
Found property was reported at 5:14 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Ninth Street.
Unattended death was reported at 9:22 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:24 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
There was nothing to report from Harker Heights on Friday.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 7:27 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest was made at 7:37 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of burglary of a building and evading arrest in the 1000 block of Bridge Street.
An accident was reported at 12:48 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:53 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
Shots fired was reported at 4:21 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 4:48 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Avenue B.
