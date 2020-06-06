Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Attas Avenue and North 16th Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:05 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Iris Avenue.
Forgery was reported at 6:26 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A city warrant was reported at 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Harbour Avenue and North 10th Street.
A city warrant was reported at 10:10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North College Street and West Austin Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:28 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 3:13 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 3:47 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An obscured license plate was reported at 5:07 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Second Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:53 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Driving with an invalid license plate was reported at 12:02 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Couples Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:48 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Gibson Street.
An accident was reported at 4:05 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 5:03 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South 19th Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:14 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Public intoxication was reported at 6:01 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:35 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:04 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest was made at 2:30 a.m. Friday for suspicion of drug paraphernalia in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by threat was reported at 7:53 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:01 a.m. Friday in WM Brook Park.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:14 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:06 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:05 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Harassment was reported at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
An arrest was made at 11:50 p.m. Friday for suspicion of criminal mischief in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.