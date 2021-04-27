Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:41 a.m. Monday in the 3000 of 10th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:20 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Mona Drive.
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:10 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Watercrest Road and Westway Drive.
- Evading arrest or detention was reported at 3:16 am. Monday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- City warrant for Killeen Police Department was reported at 1:14 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Hitchrock Drive.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported at 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Massey Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Wales Drive.
- Walking in the roadway where sidewalk provided was reported at 11:38 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Benttree Drive and Windward Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:38 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
- Theft of a firearm was reported at 1:03 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Lindsey Drive.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 1:49 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Terrace Drive.
- An arrest was made at 1:58 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Anderson Avenue on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while license invalid.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:01 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:19 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 12:06 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Joe Morse Drive.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 1:44 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Nauert Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 2:28 p.m. Monday in the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and Old Copperas Cove Road.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 3:07 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Criminal mischief, theft was reported at 3:16 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
- An accident was reported at 4:24 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Connie Avenue.
- An accident was reported at 4:35 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Avenue D.
- An accident was reported at 4:56 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief was reported at 5:29 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
- Theft was reported at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 8:17 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Allen Street.
- Emergency medical detention, welfare concern was reported at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Patricia Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:34 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 11:49 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Walker Place Boulevard on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 4:42 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway for an outstanding Travis County warrant.
- Theft of a firearm, vehicle burglary was reported at 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Snow Bird Drive.
Lampasas
- Found property was reported at 9:03 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Recovered property was reported at 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 6:41 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A suspicious person was reported at 7:36 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Harassment was reported at 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- A suspicious person was reported at 10:41 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street and East 7th Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:48 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West F.M. 580.
