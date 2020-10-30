Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of habitation forced entry was reported at midnight Thursday in the 100 block of West Dunn Avenue.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 2:14 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Dimple Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Found property was reported at 12:08 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Welfare concern was reported at 12:37 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Graffiti was reported at 3:16 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Rhodeway Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:58 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Farm To Market 116.
Welfare concern was reported at 8:29 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Assist another agency was reported at 9:13 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 9:35 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:11 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Spur Drive.
Theft was reported at 11:04 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:42 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North 1st Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Found property was reported at 1:14 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Farm To Market 3046.
Theft was reported at 3:18 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Welfare concern was reported at 4:52 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Theft of firearm was reported at 5:13 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Deer Flat Drive.
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 6:02 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Pintail Loop.
Accident was reported at 8:18 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 10:31 p.m. Thursday for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 5:23 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of White Oak Lane.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 9:11 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Vintage Way.
Lampasas
A minor accident was reported at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West 9th Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:51 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 10:31 a.m. Thursday for abandon/endangering a child in the 900 block of North Ridge Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:37 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:49 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Race Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 4:36 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:12 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street.
Fraud was reported at 5;19 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Ridgeview Drive.
Reckless driver was reported at 9:55 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of South US Highway 281.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:09 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Barnes Street.
Assault was reported at 10:17 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Avenue B.
Assault was reported at 10:48 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West 3rd Street.
An arrest was made at 11:47 p.m. Thursday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief on Private Road 4362.
