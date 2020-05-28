Killeen
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Janis Drive.
A Killeen city ordinance was reported at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Lydia Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Myrl Street and North 10th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Hall Avenue and North 20th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Tower Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Mulford Street.
Interference with an emergency request for assistance was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Harris Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Second Street.
Forgery was reported at 8:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Bundrant Drive.
Copperas Cove
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
An arrest was made at 6:26 a.m. Wednesday for an arrest warrant at the intersection of Bowen Avenue and Joe Morse Drive.
Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported at 7:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Golf Course Road.
A false report was reported at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assisting the Gray’s Harbor Sheriff’s Office was reported at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of Hughes Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Main Street and East Avenue D.
An arrest was made at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of East Avenue D.
An unattended death was reported at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Barber Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Windmill Drive.
General information was reported at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harassment by phone was reported at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Crescent Drive.
Harker Heights
A runaway was reported at 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Leatherwood Drive.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
Assault was reported at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.
Fraud was reported at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday for a Bell County warrant in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West North Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A prowler was reported at 11:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Broad Street.
