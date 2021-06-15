Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 1500 block of Mulford Street.
A city warrant was reported at midnight Monday at the intersection of Fieldstone Drive and Willow Springs Road.
Violation of a parole warrant was reported at 12:58 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:20 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Trimmier Road.
A terroristic threat was reported at 8:28 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of 40th Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Crockett Drive.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 10:10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Lake Road and North W.S. Young Drive.
Assault by threat was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:38 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Priest Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:39 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:49 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Horseshoe Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:49 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Horseshoe Drive.
Assault by contact was reported twice at 3:20 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
72-hour parking was reported at 7:57 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Founders Lane.
A fleet accident was reported at 9:02 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
Assault of a pregnant person was reported twice at 1:23 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue A.
A fleet accident was reported at 1:49 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Illegal dumping was reported at 2:59 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:43 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 3:59 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North First Street.
A fleet accident was reported at 4:42 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 4:51 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 2657 and U.S. Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 6:17 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Phyllis Drive.
An arrest was made at 6:58 p.m. Monday for suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 1700 block of Phyllis Drive.
An accident was reported at 8:25 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Georgetown Road and Highway Avenue.
An arrest was made at 9:15 p.m. Monday for suspicion of public intoxication in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Found property was reported at 9:44 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North First Street.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 2:54 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of evading arrest in the 800 block of Kachina Loop.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:40 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Sixth Street.
A traffic hazard was reported at 9:32 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Nix Road.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:46 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:37 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Broad Street.
An arrest was made at 8:10 p.m. Monday for suspicion of violence against family in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
