Local police reports for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Lampasas

Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a building forced entry was reported at midnight Saturday in the 200 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:39 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Carousel Drive and North WS Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance group 1 was reported at 12:59 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Duncan Avenue and Toliver Street.
Burglary of a building forced entry was reported at 1:48 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North College Street.
Reckless driving was reported at 10:46 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Florence Road.
Failure to give identity not fugitive was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4:53 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 8:09 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Duty on striking highway fixture landscape was reported at 11:19 p.m. at the intersection of North Twin Creek Drive and South Twin Creek Drive.
Copperas Cove
Two counts of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:13 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
An arrest was made at 10:17 a.m. Saturday for an arrest warrant for interference with child custody in the 1000 block of South 13th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:01 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North 4th Street.
Attempted suicide and emergency medical detention was reported at 2:20 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
Parking limit generally exception of 72 hours was reported at 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Hughes Avenue.
An accident was reported at 5:51 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Disturbance was reported at 12:02 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 4:11 a.m. Saturday for an arrest warrant from a another agency for criminal trespassing in the 800 block of South Broad Street.
Harassment was reported at 9:24 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East 3rd Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 11:59 a.m. Saturday on East US Highway 190.
Reckless driver was reported at 2:08 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 4:31 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West Avenue C.
A minor accident was reported at 8:01 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:23 p.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Cade Smith
