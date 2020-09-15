Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at midnight Monday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:19 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 5:40 a.m. Monday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 8:29 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and W.S. Young Drive.
Felony theft was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Garrison Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9:02 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Found property was reported at 9:27 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Hackberry Street.
An accident was reported at 10:20 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West Avenue B and North First Street.
Exploitation of a child, elderly or a disabled person was reported at 10:21 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Leonhard Street.
An arrest was made at 10:58 a.m. Monday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana at the intersection of West Avenue B and North First Street.
Harassment by phone was reported at 11:50 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Bond Street.
Assisting the Harker Heights Police Department was reported at 2:02 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 2:41 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Meadow Lane.
An arrest was made at 5 p.m. Monday for an arrest warrant for driving with an invalid license in the 500 block of Robertson Avenue.
An accident was reported at 6:02 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Murphy Circle.
An arrest was made at 8:17 p.m. Monday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 900 block of Morris Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:28 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Farm to Market Road 3046.
Harker Heights
Theft of mail was reported at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Stillhouse Lake Road.
Sexual assault was reported at 5:48 p.m Monday in the 400 block of Indian Oaks Drive.
Theft was reported at 7:16 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:31 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
An accident was reported at 7:34 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault was reported at 11:13 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:25 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:42 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Found property was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 5 p.m. Monday on Snell Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:05 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:31 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:26 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:24 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
