Killeen
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Onion Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Morningside Drive.
- Reckless damage was reported at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Hondo Drive.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Old.
- Public intoxication was reported at 6:34 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Rancier and 8th Street.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Sundown Drive.
- Harassment by threat was reported at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Grand Terrace Drive and Pinar Trail.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Old Florence Road.
- Terroristic threat was reported at noon Wednesday in the 3400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Disorderly conduct, unreasonable noise in a public place was reported at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Lava Lane.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Randall Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Root Avenue and West Church Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
- Illegal dumping was reported at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Theft was reported at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Fraudulent use/possession identifying information was reported at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Citation Circle.
- Assault with bodily injury, animal bite was reported at 11:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Bond Street.
- Assault by contact, family member was reported at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of U.S. Business Highway 190.
- A warrant arrest was made at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest was made at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Northern Dancer Lane on a charge of assault with bodily injury, family violence. Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Deadly conduct was reported at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
- An arrest was made at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Harker Heights
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Credit card abuse was reported at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Noise disturbance was reported at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
- Fraud was reported at 2:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
