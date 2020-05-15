Killeen
Debit card abuse was reported at midnight Thursday in the 2300 block of Daisy Drive.
Deadly conduct was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Traverse Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Dugger Circle.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:20 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Zephyr Road.
Deadly conduct was reported at 6:44 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Wolf Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Conder Street.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 12:32 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
An arrest was made at 3:05 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:16 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street.
Fraud was reported at 11:34 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Scott Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:55 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive.
Fraud was reported at 3:42 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Cedar Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:55 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Griffin Drive.
An accident was reported at 10:21 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Harker Heights
There was no Harker Heights police report available Friday.
Lampasas
Fraud was reported at 1:08 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 4:36 p.m. Thursday on Hollywood Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Chestnut Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:42 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West First Street.
