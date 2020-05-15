1. Yes. Several states use mail-in voting. It’s been shown to increase turnout.

2. Yes. The health risk is too great for traditional voting. Mail-in is the safest way.

3. No. Mail-in voting has too many inherent risks and encourages voter fraud.

4. No. Voting by mail would be too expensive to set up and difficult to maintain.

5. Unsure. Public health is important, but so is ballot integrity.

