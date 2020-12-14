Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:21 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Houston Street.
Theft and possession of a stolen firearm was reported at 1:21 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 3:39 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Second Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft and possession of a stolen firearm was reported at 8:23 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:25 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of murder with an intent to cause death in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:02 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Farm to Market Road 3046.
An arrest was made at 3:23 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a vehicle in the 2300 block of Farm to Market Road 3046.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:28 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South 19th Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Ashley Drive.
A fleet accident was reported at 7:34 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 11:56 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North First Street.
Found property was reported at 2:26 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:32 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:44 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Laura Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:48 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Geri Drive.
Found property was reported at 8:22 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:26 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Ross Road.
An accident was reported at 11:08 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Theft of service was reported at 5:44 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 10:31 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East Knights Way.
A runaway was reported at 1:14 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
Theft was reported at 5:01 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Knights Way.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:32 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2410.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 2:28 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Found property was reported at 7:39 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market Road 580.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:12 a.m. Sunday on West Highway 190 and North U.S. Highway 190.
A disturbance was reported at 10:52 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:57 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:21 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
Lost property was reported at 5:34 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
