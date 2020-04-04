Killeen
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:42 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 16th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:50 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Grandon Circle.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 6:10 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A terroristic threat was reported at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:27 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Copperas Cove
There was no report available on Saturday.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 1:13 a.m. Friday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 1700 block of East Third Street.
A disturbance was reported at 2:10 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:27 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Walnut Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:50 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 5:18 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 10:31 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:51 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Broad Street.
