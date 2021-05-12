Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Blake Street.
- City warrant for another agency was reported at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of 60th Street and Westcliff Road.
- Assault by contact was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Circle M Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Forgery was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
- Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of 60th Street and Westcliff Road.
- Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Benttree Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:16 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Taylor Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:56 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Jasper and Old FM 440.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Laura Street on charges of displaying a fictitious motor vehicle registration and fictitious license plate.
- Evading detention or arrest was reported at 5:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Graffiti was reported at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Westview Circle.
- Sexual assault of a child was reported at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest was made at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Main Street on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- An accident was reported at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Live Oak Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South 11th Street.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- An arrest was made at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway on a charge of public intoxication.
Lampasas
- Fraud was reported at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Park Street.
- Assault was reported at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- Fraud was reported at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Harassment was reported at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of College Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A reckless driver was reported at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.