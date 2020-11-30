Killeen
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Windmill Drive.
Duty on striking a highway fixture was reported at 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Evergreen Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:16 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Central Texas Expressway and Willow Springs Road.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 3:53 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:09 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:29 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A city warrant was reported at 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South Twin Creek Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Jasper Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Poage Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Poage Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 9:37 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 12:49 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Hill Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:49 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Joan Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 8:46 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Bowden Avenue.
Assault by threat was reported at 11:37 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:21 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 1:44 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 2:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:48 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:09 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 2 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of criminal mischief in the 2400 block of Creek Drive.
Assault was reported at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 11:56 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 2:57 p.m. Friday for an outstanding city warrant in the 2400 block of South Loop 121.
Sexual offense was reported at 3:37 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Saunooke Street.
Theft was reported at 5:59 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Assisting another agency was reported at 7:11 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A warrant arrest was made at 10:51 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:24 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East Knights Way.
A robbery was reported at 4:27 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Indian Trail.
Fraud was reported at 7:35 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Heights Drive.
Theft was reported at 1:26 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:22 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
Harassment was reported at 6:08 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A runaway was reported at 10:13 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Arapaho Drive.
Robbery was reported at 1:51 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Amy Lane.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 1:28 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Seventh Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 5:06 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Avenue I.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:55 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:50 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 10:53 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:12 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:43 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
A disturbance was reported at 8:25 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Fourth Street.
