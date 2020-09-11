Killeen
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 1:10 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
A fictitious license plate and registration was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North 18th Street.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 11:39 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Spicewood Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:28 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Dustin Court.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:02 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Gilmer Street and Norris Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:12 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 400 block of Summers Road.
Theft was reported at 8:25 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Credit card abuse was reported at 9:19 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Mesquite Circle.
Theft was reported at 11:49 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Judy Lane.
An arrest was made at 12:08 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 2300 block of Isabelle Drive.
An accident was reported at 12:34 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:23 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Sumac Trail.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:29 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Plateau Street.
Found property was reported at 7:36 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An open container was reported at 7:39 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Injury to a child was reported at 10:13 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Vernon Drive.
Harker Heights
There were no reports from Harker Heights on Thursday.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 8:42 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:04 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
Fraud was reported at 2:55 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Casbeer Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:36 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:02 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
