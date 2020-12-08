Killeen
Burglary of a building was reported at 4 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of North College Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Janis Drive.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at noon Monday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Shoplifting was reported at 4:16 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
A false report to a peace officer was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 8:08 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Deadly conduct was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Poage Avenue.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 9:19 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Daisy Drive and West Jasper Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Duncan Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assisting the Killeen Police Department was reported at 12:08 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Travis Circle.
Illegal dumping was reported at 1:52 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Colorado Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:17 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of E.R. Goodson Parkway.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 7:23 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Campfire Circle and West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 8:19 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West Avenue B and Summers Road.
Burglary of a building was reported at 8:42 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:58 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Unattended death was reported at 11:10 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:32 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South 15th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:06 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Lynn Lane.
Theft was reported at 1:04 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Myra Lou Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:29 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Louise Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:11 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
An arrest was made at 2:32 p.m. Monday for suspicion of criminal trespass and harassment by phone in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 3:06 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Attempted burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:03 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South 15th Street.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 4:24 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 5 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and Old Copperas Cove Road.
An accident was reported at 5:06 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 6:35 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Margaret Lee Street.
An accident was reported at 8:05 p.m Monday at the intersection of Myra Lou Avenue and West Avenue D.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:39 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Ash Street.
A runaway return was reported at 8:39 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:57 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Joe Morse Drive.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a building was reported at 5:40 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:18 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Pinewood Drive.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 11:06 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Ann Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 11:30 a.m. Monday for suspicion of resisting arrest and public intoxication in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:58 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Green Meadow Drive.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Theft was reported at 12:12 p.m. Monday on Sue Ann Drive.
An accident was reported at 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Elm Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:36 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at 1:18 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
An accident was reported at 1:42 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:11 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 3:47 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault was reported at 4:53 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Cockrell Circle.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:57 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
An arrest was made at 4:57 p.m. Monday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 200 block of Cockrell Circle.
Found property was reported at 5:43 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
Lost property was reported at 6:32 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Plum Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:34 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.