Killeen
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 12:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Jasper Road.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Zephyr Road.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 9 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of 16th Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Jasper Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:10 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Young Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:35 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Haynes Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:19 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Metropolitan Drive.
Copperas Cove
Injury to a child was reported at 7:41 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Del Mar Circle.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:06 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Graffiti was reported at 9:37 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
An accident was reported at 10:54 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 11:25 a.m. Friday for an arrest warrant for criminal mischief in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:28 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South 11th Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:28 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 11:47 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Robertson Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 12:27 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South 11th Street.
Forgery was reported at 12:34 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:17 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Oak Street.
An arrest was made at 1:41 p.m. Friday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 3:23 p.m. Friday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of Hill Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
Assault by threat was reported at 8:39 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a crime report on weekends.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 12:08 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:22 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:41 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:29 p.m. Friday on North U.S. Highway 281.
Forgery was reported at 3:46 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
A missing person was reported at 5:57 p.m. Friday on Perkins Street.
A disturbance was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Hackberry Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:43 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:46 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
