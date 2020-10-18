Local police reports for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Lampasas

Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North Fourth Street.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Edgefield Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 3:01 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Edgefield Drive. Criminal mischief was reported at 5:40 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Gilmer Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 6:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Nolan Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance group 1 was reported at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Trimmier Road and Lydia Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 1:40 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 11:35 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 4:10 a.m. Saturday for assault with bodily injury-family violence choking, unlawful restraint and interference with emergency call in the 1400 block of Cross Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:12 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:58 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:16 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Constitution Drive and East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 10:24 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South 23rd Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:24 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South 23rd Street.
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 12:50 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Drive.
Theft was reported at 1:06 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 2:19 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:34 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Dryden Avenue.
Duty on striking attended vehicle was reported at 5:43 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:22 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Highway Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:09 p.m. Saturday leading to an arrest with assistance from another agency at 9:44 p.m. for evading arrest detention with vehicle and motion to adjudicate possession of marijuana under 2 ounces in the 100 block of Dewald Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:41 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Disturbance was reported at 1:13 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Hackberry Street.
An arrest was made at 3:02 a.m. Saturday for deadly conduct and unlawful carrying of weapon in the 1900 block of Diamond Ridge Drive.
Assault was reported at 12:27 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:43 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Park Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 5:42 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Shots fired reported at 9:05 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Western Street.
