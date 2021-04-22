Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Aggravated assault was reported at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:52 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Metropolitan Drive and Zephyr Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 Adams Avenue.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Edgefield Street.
- City warrant for Killeen Police Department was reported at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 2nd Street.
- Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 10:06 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of North College Street and West Green Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:47 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of North Gilmer Street and Norris Avenue.
- City warrant for another agency was reported at 2:00 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and O.W. Curry Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190 on an arrest warrant regarding a false alarm or reported emergency.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Mike Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia and alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle was reported at 4:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Kielman Drive.
- An accident was reported at 8:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North 1st Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of credit card or debit card information was reported at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South 13th Street.
- Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Spirit Dancer Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South FM 116.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Suja Lane.
- An accident was reported at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South 1st Street and West Avenue E.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Industrial Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive for outstanding warrants.
Lampasas
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
- Harassment was reported at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West 5th Street.
- An arrest was made at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive for outstanding municipal court warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.