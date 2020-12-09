Killeen
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a building was reported at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Tracy Ann Lane.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Second Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Mulford Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Mulford Street.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Liberty Bell Loop.
Shoplifting was reported at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Mary Jane Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 400 block of North First Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Preakness Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Vernice Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Summers Road and Ashley Drive.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Main Street and Robertson Avenue.
A runaway was reported at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 10 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Cottonwood Drive.
An accident was reported at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Liberty Bell Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest was made at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Indecent exposure was reported at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal nonsupport was reported at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Patterson Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Williams Street.
An arrest was made at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of an administrative release violation in the 100 block of South First Street.
Harker Heights
There was nothing to report from Harker Heights on Wednesday.
Lampasas
Fraud was reported at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
Theft was reported at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Avenue H.
Assault was reported at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Harassment was reported at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
An arrest was made at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday on East Highway 190.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday on East Highway 190.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.